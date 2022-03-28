PUEBLO, Colo. — After a several month-long hiatus, Mesa Drive in Pueblo is expected to reopen.

According to the drive-in’s Facebook page, the business was recently purchased by couple Jon and Marcella from previous owners Chuck and Marianne.

Based on comments made by the business on Facebook, it appears the drive-in is set to open around May 2022, possibly earlier. Discount tickets are being offered and are good from April 22 to Nov. 1.

Regularly-priced tickets will cost $11, however, senior and child discounts will be offered.

The theater features two screens that will be used to show double feature films. Customers are allowed to bring outside food into the theater, but are urged to purchase snacks and drinks at the concessions stands.

For more information about Mesa Drive In Pueblo, visit its Facebook page.