Menorah Parade in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Menorah Parade was seen in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

Four cars with menorahs on the top drove around the Springs. Rabbi Moshe Liberow said this year their goal is to continue to share their message with the community.

“We decided to take it to a new level to bring the message of hope, courage, and faith to the community so as you can see we have these four beautiful menorahs on the cars including a porch that we rented to spread the miracle of Hanukkah and spread the message,” Rabbi Moshe Liberow said. “The message of Hanukkah is every human being is encouraged to constantly grow and we add an additional light each night symbolizing that we are never stagnant, we never remain the same, we try to increase our goodness and kindness illuminating the world with good messages.”

On Thursday, the Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado is having a Chanukah Ice Menorah Lighting and Party.

It will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is the 19th year of the event and enjoy traditional food.