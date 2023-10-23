(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region (CASA) invites men to its community “Dudes & Brews” event, to learn about volunteer opportunities to help kids in need.

According to CASA, in a 12-month period in the Pikes Peak Region there are 800 kids who need a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest, many of whom are in foster care, and about half are boys.

“Dudes & Brews” will be held at The Carter Payne on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Men who RSVP will get a free drink, along with free appetizers while learning what it means to be a CASA volunteer for a local boy with the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

Existing volunteers will be on hand to share experiences and answer questions.

“Boys who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect run a high risk of repeating cycles of violence which often runs generationally through families. CASA aims to recruit more men who can show boys what it looks like to be a safe, respectful, and responsible adult man,” writes CASA.