Memorial tree going up in Salida to honor missing woman Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo.– The Salida community is putting together another memorial tree for missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew in Riverside Park during the annual Christmas Tree decorating.

In 2020, a local hair salon did a similar act of remembrance with over 200 ornaments on the tree in Morphew’s memory.

The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club coordinates this annual community tradition and lets anyone adopt a Christmas tree at Riverside Park to decorate for their business, non-profit or in remembrance of a loved one. The proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships. #FindSuzanne — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 19, 2020

This year’s decoration theme is Polar Express as well as yellow and teal as a color scheme. If anyone wants to send an ornament in to be hung on the tree, you are asked to do so prior to Nov. 15.

Items should be sent to Wild Horses Salon located at 733 Blake Street, Salida, CO, 81201.

The tree will be decorated on Nov. 21 and lit the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Barry Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of Suzanne. His next court date is scheduled for November 9. He is currently out of jail on a $500,000 bond.