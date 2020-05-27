Memorial service Wednesday for Peterson commander who died in home

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — A memorial service will be held Wednesday for Col. Thomas Falzarano, the Peterson Air Force Base commander who died unexpectedly in his home earlier this month.

The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. at Peterson Air Force Base. It is not open to the public, but Peterson is providing a live stream.

Falzarano died May 12 at his home on base. The cause of his death is under investigation, but base officials said it appears he died of natural causes.

Falzarano was the commander of the 21st Space Wing, and was the installation commander for Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS.