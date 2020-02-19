Memorial Service for USS Arizona Survivor Don Stratton

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs local Donald Stratton, a survivor of the USS Arizona, passed away last Saturday, February 15, at the age of 97.

The Pikes Peak Heroes Legacy Committee has announced with the permission of Stratton’s family that a memorial service will be held in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The memorial service for Don is open to the public.

Attendees are asked to wear Hawaiian shirts, red white, and blue, USS Arizona themed apparel or service uniforms.

The service will be held at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, located at 4285 N. Academy Blvd. and the gravesite burial will be Monday, March 2, in Red Cloud, Nebraska.