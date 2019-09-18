Memorial Park receives health, fitness and wellness improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS — Memorial Park recently had a string of improvements aimed at giving park-goers a healthier and safe experience.

Colorado Parks and Recreation said the improvements include fitness stations, concrete trails and walkways, additional benches, lighting upgrades, and more.

The improvements were made possible by a $900,000 grant by the Colorado Springs Health Foundation. In addition, the city’s Office of Accessibility contributed more than $400,000 for walkway improvements that provide greater accessibility throughout the park. Also, Colorado Springs Utilities contributed to retrofitting 14 lights on 12 poles around Prospect Lake that improve visibility and safety for users during early morning and evening hours.

“Memorial Park is a popular gathering place and recreational hub in our community, and we are excited to offer residents these new and upgraded amenities,” said Karen Palus, parks, recreation and cultural services director. “Not only does the park now have new and improved fitness equipment, but it is a safer and more accessible environment for all. This wouldn’t have been possible without the generous investment of Colorado Springs Health Foundation and its commitment to increasing opportunities for exercise, socialization and overall well-being.”

The project has been in the works since April of 2018.