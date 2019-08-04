Memorial fundraiser for Sarah Shaw

PUEBLO, Colo. — More than 300 members of the community, came out for the first-ever Sarah Shaw Memorial run and walk.

Sarah shaw was an icon in the community of Pueblo.

She passed away on April 10, 2019, unexpectedly after teaching dance for 56 years.

Those who danced for her say she taught so much more than dance.

The studio now wants the community to remember her in a permanent way.

This run is to raise money for a memorial statue so people who come into town can learn about her legacy.

“Were trying to have this memorial to raise money so that everybody that comes through pueblo can see a statue of her, hoping that will happen, stature of her up in Pueblo after they read the plague what it is and who she was,” said Donna Lira, a teacher at Sarah Shaw Dance Studio.

They are hoping to keep this going every year and keep making it bigger and better.

Donna said they couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers from CSU-Pueblo and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Their goal is to raise about $40,000 for the statue and they raised about $12,000 in Saturday’s race.

If you didn’t attend the race, you can still make a donation for the fund through the Southern Colorado Community Foundation but make sure you write “Sarah Shaw Memorial Fund” on your check.

Send it to:

Sarah Shaw Memorial Fund

C/O Southern Colorado Community Foundation

121 West City Center Drive, Suite 240

Pueblo, CO 81003