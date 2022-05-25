COLORADO SPRINGS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the National VFW Day of Service — a nationwide initiative uniting veterans and communities around the country in conducting service projects throughout May.

Locally, VFW Post 1 is partnering with the Colorado Veterans Project for a Memorial Day Run & March to raise funds and food for Colorado Springs veterans in need. Post 1 members will be handing out metals at the finish line.

The Run & March will be held Sunday, May 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO. There will be a 5k fun run/walk, 10k run, 5k & 10k ruck march, and a grueling 30k ruck march.

Launched in 2022, the veteran-led initiative Day of Service kicks off on the first Saturday in May with this dedicated day of service marking the start of community service projects taking place throughout the month of May. It is an outgrowth of the organization’s #StillServing campaign launched in 2020 to recognize the ongoing dedication of veterans and service members who continue to serve their communities.

For more information on the Run & March and to register, go to memorialdaymarch.com/info-faqs. There is also a virtual event available to take part anytime between May 10-31, click here to register.