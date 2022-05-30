Pikes Peak National Cemetery, the region’s cemetery for U.S. veterans holding a Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed forces.

The Colorado Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) will participate in the ceremony on Monday, May 30th, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd., Colorado Springs, CO.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and lasts around 1 hour. Please be prepared to stand for the duration if possible. The ceremony will include a guest speaker, rifle volleys’, cannon volley, a band, bagpipes, and wreath-laying. The PGR will be standing in a flag line on the west wall of the stage.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery / FOX21 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle

