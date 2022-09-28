(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-Fountain Brownfield Coalition will host a hybrid in-person/virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to share updates on the utilization of a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Brownfield Assessment Grant helps to revitalize vacant and underused properties, or brownfields, primarily in Colorado Springs and Fountain along the Shooks Run Creek and Fountain Creek Corridors. Funding is being used to assess brownfield site conditions and plan for future cleanup and reuse of priority sites in Colorado Springs and Fountain.

“Through our regional coalition efforts, this grant will help revitalize the Shooks Run and Fountain Creek corridors,” said Aaron Egbert, Senior Engineer with the City of Colorado Springs and project manager for the grant effort. “Assessment of sites and planning for cleanup are the first steps toward improving the properties along our waterways and enhancing quality of life for our Colorado Springs and Fountain communities.”

Interested property owners and community members can register for the informational meeting and submit questions to be answered during the meeting by clicking at coloradosprings.gov/brownfields.

During the first half of the meeting, the coalition will provide an overview of brownfield characteristics and the goals of the grant program. During the second half of the meeting, the coalition will share progress made so far, and future efforts related to ongoing brownfield revitalization. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Room 102, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.