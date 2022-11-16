(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 to update Pueblo residents about broadband internet in their area.

The City of Pueblo will host the meeting in cooperation with the Colorado Broadband Office. Mayor Nick Gradisar will speak, along with CEO of Co Create LLC Salvador Acuna, President of e-Luminosity Denisse Shorey and members of the Colorado Broadband Office.

The general public is invited to attend and educate themselves on the covered topics:

Broadband coverage and availability in Pueblo

Federal and state funding

Potential upcoming broadband projects and programs and how they can impact residents

Question and Answer session for residents to ask the City of Pueblo or Colorado Broadband Office questions

The meeting will be held at the El Pueblo Museum, 301 North Union Avenue, Pueblo, CO, 81003. Two sessions will be held, the first in English from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., and the second in Spanish, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.