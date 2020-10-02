Meet the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe calf into its herd Monday–and it’s a girl!

Many people tuned in to watch the live birth, and now, visitors are making their way to the zoo to see the new baby.

Zoo staff said Thursday afternoon that the calf and her mother, 8-year-old Bailey, are doing well.

“Bailey, who is the calf’s mom, first-time mom, she is doing great,” African Rift Valley Senior Animal Keeper Diana Miller said. “She’s doing everything we would expect a mom to do. Our baby is also doing really wonderful, she’s doing great, doing all the things. We’re taking it day by day, and she’s progressing just as expected.”

Keepers said the new calf is one of the smallest they’ve ever seen. Newborn giraffe calves are typically five to six feet tall and weigh 150 to 200 pounds. Keepers said the calf weighs 116 pounds and is roughly five and a half feet tall.

Following zoo tradition, the calf will be named after she is 30 days old. For right now, they are referring to her as “Baby.”

Zoo spokeswoman Rachel Wright said guests will be able to see the new baby calf as long as everything continues to go well.

“We’ll keep the barn open to a limited capacity so people can come through and see her whether she’s inside or outside,” she said.

Fans can also watch Bailey and the calf live at cmzoo.org/giraffecam or youtube.com/CMZooCS.