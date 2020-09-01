Measure concerning Christopher Columbus statue won’t make Pueblo’s November ballot

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City Council hosted a special meeting Monday to discuss the consideration of an emergency ordinance to place a question on the ballot relating to the Christopher Columbus monument.

City Council voted unanimously against putting the question on the November ballot for Pueblo voters.

The debate comes after recent protests over the statue, which sits in Pueblo’s Mesa Junction neighborhood.

While not many from the public stepped up for the question to be put on the ballot, multiple citizens did share their thoughts against the ordinance, citing a rushed decision, the history behind Christopher Columbus, systemic racism, and comparing the costs.

City leaders decided for more mediation between both sides.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar released the following statement on Pueblo City Council and their action to let the mediation process continue:

“Tonight, Pueblo proved we do things differently than the rest of the United States. Puebloans work together and we find solutions together – this is what I call finding the Pueblo Solution. I want to commend City Council President Dennis Flores and City Council for taking considerate but decisive action to give the mediation process a chance to work.”