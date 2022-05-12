COLORADO SPRINGS — After a long and tense day of fire threats in Colorado Springs, Mayor Suthers’ office released a statement late Thursday reminding the community just how invaluable our first responders are.

“Today was an incredibly challenging day for our city as four separate fires threatened structures in different areas of town,” the Mayor’s office said in a Tweet. The Mayor’s Office went on to express their gratitude for the community and for the Colorado Springs Fire Department for answering the call and saving both life and property.

They also reminded everyone that we are still very early in fire season, and windy and dry conditions will continue to pose a threat throughout the summer.

“When you see a firefighter- take a moment to thank them for protecting our wonderful city.”