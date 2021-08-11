Mayor’s Office of Colorado Springs now accepting nominations for Young Leader Awards

Courtesy of the Mayor’s Office of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mayor’s Office is accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards from today until Monday. Aug. 30. Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA.

The awards are meant to celebrate the successes of Colorado Springs-based young professionals ages 40 and under who have positively impacted the community. City employees are not eligible.

The six award categories are as follows:

Community and economic impact: an individual who has positively impacted the community and local economy through their business, community involvement or events. This impact could include job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or the development of an innovative business model that promotes social goals

Creative industry: an individual who uses the power of art and business to make a positive, creative impact

Education: an individual who uses non-traditional approaches to improve future generations through education

Military leader: an individual who leads by example of their integrity and excellence in service

Sports, health & wellness: an individual who stands out in any sport or health and wellness sector, as an entrepreneur, events or volunteer commitments, or as a health and wellness advocate that improves the lives of those in the community

Technology and sustainability: an individual who enhances technology and/or sustainability, improves efficiency, increases performance, provides innovative results or pursues sustainable initiatives

Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. at a location still to be determined.