(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the community.

Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs and city employees are not eligible.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was nominated and received the first award in the Community and Economic Impact category when the program launched under former mayor Steve Bach in 2015. Since then, 49 members of the community in six categories have received this prestigious award.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA for the complete list of past winners.

There are six award categories into which an individual can be nominated:

Community and economic impact: An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement or events. The community impact should have a tangible, measurable effect on the community, including job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or an innovative business model that promotes social goals.

Creative industry: An individual who is using creative methods or systems to transform their given industry and demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.

Education: Through creative, non-traditional approaches focused on improving education, this individual actively helps foster future generations of innovative thinkers.

Military leader: A team player who leads by example to embody the values of integrity and excellence in service. This individual’s positive impact extends into the greater community.

Sports, health, and wellness: An individual who is making a standout contribution in any of the sports, health and wellness sectors, whether as an entrepreneur through business, events or volunteer commitments, or as a health and wellness champion tangibly improving the lives of others, physically, emotionally and/or mentally; implements compelling new ideas or provides, grows or enhances sport/recreation initiatives; uses sport/recreation to bring community together; or someone who has worked to make it possible for more people and societal groups to live healthier, happier lives and whose work in sports/health/wellness has had a meaningful social impact

Technology and sustainability: This individual provides enhancements in technology and/or sustainability that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance, provide innovative results or pursues sustainable initiatives to make our community a better place for future generations.

The 2023 winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts.