(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Broadmoor Golf Club to benefit local students planning to pursue public safety careers. The event will be emceed by FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.

Tournament proceeds will benefit scholarships for future Pikes Peak State College students studying public safety. Proceeds will also go toward The First Tee organization, which is dedicated to serving youth through the game of golf, according to the Mayor’s Office.

We are grateful for the generosity and commitment of players and sponsors whose contributions support two great causes, public safety and character and leadership development for young people. The Mayor’s Cup has a positive and long-lasting impact on our community. Mayor Yemi Mobolade

According to the Mayor’s Office, the tournament has raised more than $650,000 with all net proceeds going back to the community.