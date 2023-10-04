(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade has joined other local government leaders nationwide in signing a letter in support of affordable housing.

The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (AHCIA) is a U.S. Congressional bill that would expand and strengthen the Housing Credit. The Mayor’s Office said this is a key tool that encourages private investment in producing affordable rental housing. The letter was signed by 184 government leaders across the country.

We are consistently hearing from residents of the need for more affordable and attainable housing in Colorado Springs. Therefore, addressing our housing crisis has become one of the top priorities of my administration. Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Both Mobolade and Chief Housing and Community Vitality Officer Steve Posey said growing affordable housing in Colorado Springs enhances the City’s economic competitiveness. It can also help families, seniors, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable households.