COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The holiday spirit is lasting longer than usual as Mayor John Suthers presented the “Spirit of the Springs Celebration” Award to David and Michelle Fein Tuesday.

In 2010, the Feins put an ad on Craigslist to give away one Christmas tree and received more than 20 responses in just a few hours.

Highlighting the need for trees from families who could not afford them, the Feins became inspired.

The Colorado Springs couple then founded the Christmas Tree Project, the largest Christmas tree giveaway organization in the world.

The Christmas Tree Project has enlisted the help of schools, churches, businesses, and other groups to give away thousands of trees and all the trimmings.

The City of Colorado Springs is proud to recognize local residents Michelle and David Fein for their mission to provide a meaningful holiday to families across the country and even around the world. Mayor John Suther

