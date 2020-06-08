Mayor Suthers allows Colorado Springs’ overnight curfew to expire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will not extend the curfew order that expired Monday morning.

The mayor issued a curfew Wednesday in response to protests in downtown Colorado Springs. The curfew was in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. It expired Monday morning, and Suthers said he will not renew it.

“A tremendous amount of credit belongs to our citizens who have engaged in speech and assembly in Colorado Springs in the highest traditions of social action in America,” Suthers said in a statement Monday. “They have been vocal and passionate about their worthy cause, but respectful of their fellow citizens and public and private property. My sincere gratitude to leaders of the protest who have steered those protesting police brutality away from other groups who do not share their message and their commitment to nonviolent methods.”

“I also want to thank the Colorado Springs Police Department, which has worked hard to ensure First Amendment protection of speech and assembly, while also providing for the public health, safety and welfare,” the statement continued.

“After five days of protests without violence, it’s time to allow the curfew to lapse,” Suthers said in the statement. “However, I will not hesitate to reinstate a curfew if violence and property damage should reoccur and a curfew is necessary to ensure public safety. I would also ask that going forward, groups refrain from attempting to block or impede traffic as that presents situations that can be very dangerous for protesters and the public using our roadways.”