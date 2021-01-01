Mayor Gradisar statement on Pueblo moving to Level Orange on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. – Mayor Nick Gradisar released the following statement following the order by Governor Jared Polis to move all counties in Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial to Level Orange on Monday, January 4, 2021:

“For two straight months, Pueblo has worked diligently to slow and mitigate the exponential spread of the virus, which began in October. Our collective efforts – the public health orders, the citywide curfew, massive education campaigns, and Puebloans doing their part — helped to contain this virus and eased the pressure on our hospitals and healthcare heroes.

I’m relieved this move to Level Orange provides some relief to our as restaurants, gyms, personal services, and retail businesses.

However, true relief from the virus will only come when we reach herd immunity, and large numbers of Puebloans are vaccinated. Puebloans must remain vigilant to wear their masks, limit social interactions, and get tested and isolate when symptomatic.



I am hopeful we can continue this momentum, so we can increase capacity to even more of our economy over the coming months. Let’s keep this going, Pueblo.” MAYOR NICK GRADISAR

On Monday, through Governor Jared Polis’s order, Pueblo County will move to Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial.

A number of changes will take place under the less strict restrictions:

Indoor dining will be permitted again. Capacity will be capped at 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Personal gatherings of up to 10 people (from no more than two households) will be allowed.

Last call for alcohol is moved from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., although bars will remain closed.

Gyms can operate at 25% capacity or up to 25 people indoors. Currently, gym capacities are capped at 10% or 10 people per room.

The City of Pueblo, in conjunction with the Pueblo County and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing to pursue the 5-Star Variance, which would allow for approved businesses to be one level below the current level on the COVID dial.

On Wednesday, the City of Pueblo said it would start using data collected from one of seven wastewater basins to send out COVID-19 Alerts to warn residents to monitor symptoms and get tested when there high levels of the virus in wastewater.

For more on the state’s COVID-19 dial, click here.