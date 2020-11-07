Mayor Gradisar calls on Puebloans to limit social gatherings immediately

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Mayor Nick Gradisar urged Puebloans to limit social interactions and social gatherings as November’s case counts could outpace October’s numbers, threatening hospital capacity.

In a weekly recorded address, the Mayor said the state could impose a stay-at-home order if the situation doesn’t improve.

“Pueblo was lucky to avoid the first peak in March and April, but the situation in Pueblo is getting worse, leaving very few options if positive case numbers do not come down,” said Mayor Gradisar.

“We must continue to stay vigilant to get the third peak of COVID-19 under control. If we don’t, Colorado’s data models predict hospital capacity will be exhausted in November,” said Mayor Gradisar. “I do not want to have the state tell Pueblo that it must move to a stay-at-home order because we lost ground in October and November. The situation we face is up to all Puebloan’s daily personal interactions.”

Mayor Gradisar said that health officials might not know the impact of both the curfew and the health orders until the middle of November.

“The hope is that the curfew will assist in lowering our numbers; however, we may not know for another few weeks of the impact that our one-two punch of a curfew and additional health orders had on cases,” said Gradisar.

The case count for November was 423 positives. The one-week positivity rate for Pueblo County was 8.3%.

The curfew will last until 5 a.m. on November 13, 2020. The Pueblo Police Department issued only one curfew violation since Saturday night.

Mayor Gradisar said it’s too early to determine if he will extend the curfew.

The Mayor’s weekly address can be watched here.