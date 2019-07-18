Marine veteran gifted with new mortgage-free home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Marine veteran received a special gift during a golf tournament Wednesday morning.

During the Colorado PGA Reach Invitational at the Golf Club at Bear Dance in Douglas County, Marine Lance Cpl. Steven Klimtzak was presented with the keys to his own mortgage-free home.

It was all made possible by PGA REACH.

Klimtzak said this will give him a chance to start over with his family.

“To be awarded a mortgate-free home, that stuff doesn’t happen,” he said. “Especially to me. It’s going to give me a chance to build stronger relationships with my three boys. With them being bounced back and forth, my ex-wife and I, I’ll have that chance now.”

The home is located in Buffalo, New York.