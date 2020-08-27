Map: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon launch sites

Hot air balloons rise over Colorado Springs on the final morning of the 2019 Labor Day Lift Off. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Organizers of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival have released a map of this year’s balloon launch and glow sites.

The Labor Day Lift Off, which is usually held at Memorial Park, will be a “citywide celebration” this year due to the pandemic. Organizers said more than 35 balloons will be launching from 10 locations across the city. Organizers did not release the specific locations, just general areas.

Spectators are encouraged to watch from their homes.

The launches will take place between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings, September 5 and 6.

Map of launch and glow sites:

The launches will be accompanied by “engaging and historical ballooning commentary” on radio stations Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9, My 99.9, Cat Country 95.1, 96.1 The Beat, 92.9 Peak FM, 107.9 KBPI South, and AM 740 KVOR.

In addition to the launches, balloon glows will be held at six locations across the city at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 5. Organizers did not release the specific locations, but the general areas are marked on the map above.

Organizers said the Labor Day Lift Off will be one of fewer than 10 balloon events taking place in the world this year.