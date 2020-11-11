Many government offices closed Wednesday, COVID testing sites remain open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most state, county, and city government offices are closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, but public coronavirus testing sites will remain open.
The following free community-based testing sites are currently open in El Paso County:
Citadel Mall Testing Site
750 Citadel Mall, in the parking lot just south of JCPenney
Monday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fountain Testing Site
6436 US Highway 85-87
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Falcon/Peyton Testing Site
Rock Island Trailhead, 7281 McLaughlin Road
Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Monument Testing Site
25 Jefferson Street
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Pueblo County coronavirus testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is also open Wednesday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.