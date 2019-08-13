Man’s family demands review of Colorado Springs police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of a young black man who was fatally shot by Colorado Springs police is calling for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.

Colorado Springs police have said an officer shot 19-year-old De’Von Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun, but they have not elaborated, citing a pending sheriff’s office investigation.

Surveillance video obtained last week showed Bailey running from two officers before falling to the ground.

Attorneys for Bailey’s family say they also will demand release of all body camera footage during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Rev. Promise Lee, a pastor working with Bailey’s family, said Monday that Bailey’s body has been released to the family. Lee said he observed gunshot wounds on Bailey’s body at a funeral home.