The Manitou Incline as seen on July 16, 2017. / FOX21 News file photo

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline and Barr Trail are closed while search and rescue crews recover a man’s body.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the man died on the Incline around 12:30 p.m. They said the death was not suspicious or criminal, and is not under investigation.

The Incline and Barr Trail will be closed until the recovery effort is complete.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.