A man’s body was found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo Friday morning, according to the police department.

Police said a man who was using some sort of watercraft discovered the body around 11:10 a.m. and called police. Police found the body in the river near East Ash Street.

Police estimate the body had been in the water about a week. They said an initial examination revealed no obvious signs of trauma.

The man has not yet been identified. An autopsy will determine how he died.