Manitou Springs to host wood auction on Aug. 30

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Manitou Springs is hosting a wood auction for 20 planks of Siberian Elm Wood on Monday, Aug. 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at City Hall.

The event will be a silent auction with all generated funds being split in half and distributed to gardening and tree planting through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Siberian Elm Wood being auctioned stems from the 12 trees removed for the Beckers Lane infrastructure improvement project.

Each of the trees was milled and kiln-dried by the Colorado Springs Sawmill at Penrose, paid for entirely by the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority. The planks produced are approximately two inches in thickness, varying in sizes and shapes between four and eight feet long.

“Although the removal of trees is our last resort, it is great to see these Siberian Elm Trees become useful for planting more trees and gardens within Manitou Springs,” said Mayor John Graham.

To see the wood, please visit this website.