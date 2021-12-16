Manitou Springs to hold emergency tree drop-off this Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — To help the Manitou Springs community clear their property of fallen trees and tree branches, the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting an Emergency Tree Drop Off this weekend.

People can bring trees and limbs to Manitou Springs’ Public Works Facilities, located at 101 Banks Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Organizers say limbs can be any length but must be less than 20 inches in diameter. Shrubs are allowed if the root ball has been removed. No construction materials, bags of leaves, grass clippings, or other waste is allowed.

If you have a tree that is too large to transport to the Public Works Facility, enter it into SeeClickFix (under the tree category) before 8 a.m. on Saturday. City Staff will help you remove the tree by using a woodchipper in certain community locations.

Location: Public Works Facilities – 101 Banks Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Hours: 8AM-2PM

To use SeeClickFix, visit: https://seeclickfix.com/manitou-springs .