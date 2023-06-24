(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs celebrated it’s third annual Pollinator Party Saturday, June 24, at Soda Springs Park.

People from across Southern Colorado came to celebrate nature’s pollinators at Manitou Springs– the first city in the world to be certified as a pollinator district, according to the Fountain Creek Watershed District (FCWD).

Courtesy: Fountain Creek Watershed By David V. Gonzalez

Courtesy: Fountain Creek Watershed

“Pollinators are the backbone of our society and really so important to our ecosystem,” said Hannah Mooney, FCWD Watershed Coordinator.

The event included artwork, live bluegrass music, locally made goods, and native plants for sale, but the bees’ knees of the event was the Honney Palooza. The competition placed the best of the best tasting honeys to the test.