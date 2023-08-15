(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — After the implementation of a Sit-Lie Ordinance in Manitou Springs prohibited street performances, the Manitou Springs City Council unanimously approved an amendment in 2023 designating specific locations and times when street performing would be legal.

According to the City of Manitou Springs’ website, standard street performing – such as sitting on a stool, playing an instrument, and placing a container out for donations – was prohibited as a result of the Sit-Lie Ordinance that had been in place since 2016. In June of 2022, an Ordinance proposing “designated locations” for street performing was voted down by City Council 2-5.

However, at a later City Council meeting, the Council gave the go-ahead for the creation of a task force including street performers, local business owners, and law enforcement. The goal of the task force was to amend the Sit-Lie Ordinance and allow the performances that make Manitou Springs the vibrant and artistic place it is.

The task force proposed an amendment in March and April of 2023, and City Council unanimously approved the Ordinance on April 4.

When are street performances allowed?

Street performing is only allowed during the following time periods:

Memorial Day – Labor Day from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Labor Day – Memorial Day from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where are street performers allowed?

Street performers do not have the right to reserve any location, and are forbidden from charging a fee (they can still accept donations). When performing, street performers cannot perform within any of the restricted locations:

20 feet of a building entrance Unless the owner(s) of the building(s) and/or manager(s) of the establishment(s) with entrances within 20 feet of the performance provides written permission to the performer

20 feet of any fire lane or crosswalk

15 feet of an ATM

40 feet of the outer perimeter of any outdoor dining area with the area is being used for dining

40 feet of the stage of a concert taking place

40 feet of another performer then performing Performers may play together in unison, but they must not obstruct or impede on pedestrian traffic



For more specific regulations pertaining to the display of items and other related restrictions, head to the City’s website linked previously in this article.