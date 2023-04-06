(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs High School robotics team has qualified for the national and world championship in Houston, Texas, and needs the community’s support to reach their goals.

Manitou Springs School District 14 (MSSD14) said while the team of 12 is well funded by the district, the challenge in getting to championships is that the cost of travel and registration nearly double the team’s annual budget.

The Steel Mustangs are hoping to head to the 2023 First Championship in Houston on April 19-22. This is the second time the team has won, but they were unable to go in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the district said.

Courtesy: Manitou Springs School District 14

The team is now holding a fundraiser, and asking the community for help. MSSD14 said every dollar counts, and all proceeds will help pay for registration, travel, lodging, and food for the team to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Coming out of the Colorado Regional tournament, MSSD14 said the team’s goal was to raise $17,500. With two weeks until the competition, they are short about $5,000.