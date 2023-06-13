(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — A closure of El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs that begins on June 15 has been extended to allow crews to repair a fire hydrant at the same time as the original closure, minimizing impacts for locals.

The City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works department said it will extend the June 15 closure of El Paso Boulevard, which was previously scheduled between Mayfair Avenue and Rockledge Lane, to include more of El Paso Boulevard both east and west.

The new closure will be from Garden of the Gods Place to the Hiawatha Gardens parking lot. The closure will still take place from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The City said this extended closure will allow the City’s public works department to fix a small portion of sinking roadway and repair a malfunctioning fire hydrant simultaneously.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

The City noted that locals living in the area directly impacted by the closure will still have access to their homes throughout construction. However, the city asked anyone who does not live in the area to avoid El Paso Boulevard during construction.