MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs plans to launch three new mobility-related programs that will go into effect on May 15th.

The three programs include Progressive Parking Rates, Residential Parking Credit Program, and the Business Pass Card Program.

Residential Parking Credit Program:

Starting on May 15, 2022 Manitou Springs residents can now receive 50 free credits for parking in Manitou Springs. 1 credit = 1 hour of parking.

Progressive Parking:

According to the city, parking rate structure is determined by the utilization of parking spots. Progressive Parking Rates is a more in-depth pricing structure that encourages the visitors of Manitou Springs to park further from downtown.

Manitou Springs’ goal is for all of the parking locations in Manitou Springs to be at 85%-92% occupancy. To achieve this goal, the city has implemented Progressive Parking Rates, rates meant to encourage turnover of parking spaces by increasing in price the longer you remain parked. In addition, these rates are adjusted on a quarterly basis based solely upon the locations average occupancy.

Business Pass Card Program:

Regular visitors of Manitou Springs may be interested in applying for a Business Pass Card. This allows users to receive discounted parking rates, that can be purchased in 10-hour increments.

Increments Cost: