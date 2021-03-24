Manitou Springs police chief resigns

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police Chief Brian Churchill has resigned after being placed on administrative leave in January, according to the city.

Churchill was put on administrative leave January 21 for an unspecified personnel reason, according to the city. A Manitou Springs representative said Detective Bill Otto would take over as acting police chief.

Churchill tendered his resignation on Tuesday, according to the city.

“There will be no further comment by the City regarding this confidential personnel matter,” the city said in a statement.