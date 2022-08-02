MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest took place on Monday, and an incredible Van Gogh-inspired pie took top honors in the adult division.

The Pie Baking Contest is now in its 20th year, after being added to the “Good Ol’ Summertime Ice Cream Social,” which is now in its 27th year. The event was held at Seven Minute Spring Park in Manitou Springs, where judges sampled 20 distinct pie entries in the adult and kids divisions.

Among 13 contestants in the adult division, Julie Webster took home the top prize for her incredible “Carpe Noctem” blueberry pie, a work of culinary art inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic “Starry Night.”





Webster said the pie took all day to complete, because she makes her dough from scratch with a pastry blender. The houses and hills on the pie were sculpted into the dough, and some of the other details were completed using separate pieces of dough layered on top. And the pies were, of course, hand painted.

“This is the most involved pie I’ve ever made,” Webster said. “I used to bake a lot when [my son] was little and it was just me and him.” Webster added that she only just returned to baking earlier this year.

The judges were wowed by Webster’s creations, and said her pies were as delicious as they were beautiful. She was awarded a commemorative pie dish and $100 worth of “Manitou Bucks,” to spend at many of Manitou Springs’ unique local shops.

Second place in the adult division went to Kara Stutzman for an Apricot Bourbon Pie, and third place was awarded to Michelle Bruce for her TheBomb.Com Strawberry Rhubarb Pie.

In the kids division, Bella Dunn took first place with Bella Rosa Caramel Apple Pie, Unni Dunn was awarded second place with her Peachy Palazzo Pie, and third place went to Lincoln Southwick-Simms with Colorado Campfire.

Hundreds came out to enjoy the festivities, including a potluck, live entertainment by Joe Johnnson, A Carpenter’s Daughter, and Frog and Fiddles, as well as hotdogs and hamburgers provided by the Kiwanis Club of Manitou Springs.

To keep up to date with future events, visit manitousprings.org/ice-cream-social-and-pie-baking-contest.