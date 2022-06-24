MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is hoping the community will come out to help remove trash and debris from the Black Canyon Open Space.

This open space commonly sees illegal camps that, once abandoned, are difficult to cleanup due to their hard-to-reach location and the large amount of trash and debris left behind.

On July 9, MSPD officers working alongside Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful and the Pikes Peak Trail Crew have organized an opportunity for our community members to help preserve the beautiful Black Canyon Open Space. The cleanup starts at 9 a.m., and anyone who is interested in helping out can meet up at the Black Canyon and Garden Drive intersection. The cleanup location is approximately a 30 minute hike from the meetup location.

Requirements for attendees include: