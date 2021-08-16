Manitou Spring’s Memorial Park to host Pikes Peak veteran runners Aug. 20

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– Runners and Pikes Peak veterans are invited to gather in Manitou Spring’s Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 20 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Elite runners such as the following will be in attendance at the event:

Joseph Gray is running the Pikes Peak Ascent to defend his title for the fourth time.

is running the Pikes Peak Ascent to defend his title for the fourth time. Seth DeMoor returns after winning the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2020.

returns after winning the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2020. Anthony Costales , after winning his first ever 100 kilometer race at Canyons 100k, looks to compete in the Golden Trail Series, Pikes Peak Marathon.

, after winning his first ever 100 kilometer race at Canyons 100k, looks to compete in the Golden Trail Series, Pikes Peak Marathon. Seth Ruhling , winner of the JFK 50 miler in 2019, will be a competitive athlete in the front pack of the Pikes Peak Marathon.

, winner of the JFK 50 miler in 2019, will be a competitive athlete in the front pack of the Pikes Peak Marathon. David Sinclair , won 2018 USATF 50 km Trail Championships and will try to better his 5th place finish at the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2018 and 2019.

, won 2018 USATF 50 km Trail Championships and will try to better his 5th place finish at the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2018 and 2019. Stevie Kremer winner of the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2013

winner of the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2013 Kimber Mattox of Bend, OR, won the Way Too Cool 50k in 2020.

of Bend, OR, won the Way Too Cool 50k in 2020. Kristina Mascarenas, a local runner and winner of the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2017, ready to try her speed at the Pikes Peak Ascent.

Race director Ron Ilgen said, “We are thrilled to welcome back a full field of Ascent and Marathon competitors at this year’s Pikes Peak races. We are looking forward to fast times as people get back to doing what they love.”

Pikes Peak Marathon is part of the inaugural Salomon Golden Trail National Series which is made of the most challenging trail races in the United States and Canada.

Other races in the Salomon series are Quebec Mega Trail, Whistler Alpine Meadows, Broken Arrow Skyrace, and Way Too Cool 50k, with the grand finale being held at the Azores Trail Run in October.

The gathering on Friday will also feature the following longtime mountain runners, a few of whom are returning for their 36th year running one of the Pikes Peak races:

Donna Messenger – won the Pikes Peak Ascent in 1972, ’74, ’75, and ’77, winnig the Pikes Peak Marathon in 1976 and in 1978. She is returning with her daughter to complete the Pikes Peak ascent at age 78

– won the Pikes Peak Ascent in 1972, ’74, ’75, and ’77, winnig the Pikes Peak Marathon in 1976 and in 1978. She is returning with her daughter to complete the Pikes Peak ascent at age 78 Brenton Buxton – from Austin, TX and began running this race in 1983, having accumulated 66 official runs up Pikes Peak

– from Austin, TX and began running this race in 1983, having accumulated 66 official runs up Pikes Peak William Sergeant – his first race in 1987

– his first race in 1987 Christopher Reveley – his first race in 1977 as two-time winner

– his first race in 1977 as two-time winner Sharon Greenbaum – her first race in 1978

– her first race in 1978 J’ne Day-Lucore – her first race in 1985 and four-time winner of the Ascent

The 2021 Schedule of events are as follows:

Thursday, August 19 – Memorial Park

5:00-8:00 p.m. – Bib pickup, race expo, merchandise sales, beer, and music

Friday, August 20 – Memorial Park

10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. – Bib pickup, race expo, merchandise sales, vendors

3:00-7:00 p.m. – Beer and music

3:00 p.m. – Elite Athlete Press Conference

5:00 p.m. – Pikes Peak History Talk

5:30 p.m. – Pioneers of Mountain Running Series

Saturday, August 21 – Memorial Park

5:30-7:00 a.m. – Bib pickup (Ascent only), pre-race staging

7:00 a.m. – Pikes Peak Ascent Wave 1 start

9:00-9:30 a.m. – Approximate time of first male and female finishers

9:00 a.m. – Expo opens

12:00-6:00 p.m. – Beer and music

1:30 p.m. – Pikes Peak Ascent summit finish line closed

5:00 p.m. – Ascent awards ceremony (top 5 overall male/female, top 5 masters [40+] male/female, top 3 for each age group in 5-year increments)

Sunday, August 22

5:30-7:00 a.m. – Bib pickup (marathon only), pre-race staging, Memorial Park

7:00 a.m. – PIkes Peak Marathon Wave 1 start

10:00 a.m. – Merchandise sales open, plus beer and music, Soda Springs Park

10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. – Approximate time of first male and female finishers

1:00 p.m. – Marathon awards ceremony (top 5 male/female)

4:00 p.m. – Marathon awards ceremony, continued (top 5 masters [40+] male/female, top 3 for each age group in 5-year increments)

5:30 p.m. – Pikes Peak Marathon finish line closed

Course Records:

Men’s Ascent – 2:01:06 (Matt Carpenter, 1993)

Women’s Ascent – 2:24:58 (Kim Dobson, 2012)

Men’s Marathon – 3:16:39 (Matt Carpenter, 1993)

Women’s Marathon – 4:02:41 (Maude Mathys, 2019)

To learn more about the Pikes Peak marathon, visit this website.