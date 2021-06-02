Manitou Springs lifts mask mandate

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs is lifting its mandatory mask mandate, the city announced Wednesday.

After Gov. Jared Polis dropped the statewide mandate in mid-May, the city said they would keep theirs in place. The mandate, first issued in July, required face masks to be worn indoors.

The city said Wednesday that they have lifted the mandate effective immediately, meaning face coverings are no longer required.

The city said individual businesses can still require masks, and encouraged residents and visitors to respect those rules and guidelines.