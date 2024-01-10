(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs has purchased a property with the intent of creating a paid satellite parking lot to enhance the health, quality of life, and overall character of Manitou Springs, according to the City.

The City said 134 Manitou Avenue, formerly the Dillon Motel, was secured by the City with plans to replace the existing buildings with a designated parking lot. The property was purchased for $880,000 from the City’s Mobility & Parking Enterprise Fund which receives funding from paid parking and other parking-related items.

The City said during peak season, downtown congestion often exceeds 100%, resulting in full parking spaces and vehicles occupying unauthorized areas. The purchase of the property is one of several proactive measures taken by the City to mitigate congestion issues, which will improve the overall parking experience for Manitou Springs.

The City also envisions a seamless connection between the new parking facility and downtown with recently acquired electric trams. The trams will operate free of charge, filling the needs of both those living in Manitou and visitors.

The City said it does not currently have a timeline for the parking lot construction as various plans, tests, and designs will need to be made before the start of the project.