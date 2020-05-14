Manitou Springs HS seniors honored with signs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — For the class of 2020 there will be no traditional commemoration, commencement, and conferring of diplomas.

So, in a time when many celebrations have been squashed graduating seniors feel a bit slighted. The Manitou School District is still honoring their seniors in a unique way.

“We are deprived a lot of senior week stuff,” said Senior Bret Gilbert.

“To have everything that happened this year takes away the exciting senior breakfast that comes at the end of the year,” mom of graduate Katie Waite said. “To be able to walk through town and see your son up for everyone to see, it kind of makeup for the exciting stuff we missed out on.”

Instead, Manitou High School seniors are being celebrated with signs. Larger than life banners line Manitou Avenue from the east side of Manitou Springs to the west side.

“It’s a way commerate and honor the snerios the best way that they can,” Brett said.

“A way for us to be celebrated we did something with our lives, we went through high school and now we get congratulated for it,” said Reece Mininger.

These families say the hunt is half the fun.

“They are doubled sided loking on the other side make sure we didnt miss,” Gilbert said.

“You see your son already proud there he is for everyone to see, there is your boy, it’s right there right in town. it’s awesome,” Waite said.

Though the class is staying safely apart, Mininger said it’s nice to see everyone’s picture together.

These moments will still make 2020 memorable.

“Its a year we are never going to forget,” Waite said. “They’ve done so much for all of them here.”

“Were happy to be out here,” Mininger said. “Go Class of 2020!”

The banners were donated by the Manitou Springs Education Foundation.

This is the district’s 501c3 where people can donate to support district and school-related projects, programs, and activities. Farley McDonough and Natalie Johnson led this effort to honor students in collaboration with the City of Manitou Springs and Manitou Springs High School.

The school district is hoping they’ll be up for a couple months.