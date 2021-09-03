MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – A walkup vaccine clinic will be set up at Memorial Park on 502 Manitou Avenue starting at noon and ending at 6:00 p.m.
Both Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available.
No health insurance, ID, or appointment is required, but to register in advance, click here.
Manitou Springs hosting walkup vaccine clinic Sept. 4
