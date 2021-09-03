Manitou Springs hosting walkup vaccine clinic Sept. 4

Local

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – A walkup vaccine clinic will be set up at Memorial Park on 502 Manitou Avenue starting at noon and ending at 6:00 p.m.

Both Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

No health insurance, ID, or appointment is required, but to register in advance, click here.

