Manitou Springs donating May parking revenues to local businesses

Pedestrians cross a nearly deserted Manitou Avenue in downtown Manitou Springs, Colo., during the lunch hour Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs will donate all of its May parking revenues to local businesses, the city announced Tuesday.

All May revenues from on-street parking and city-owned lots will be donated to provide coronavirus protection equipment for Manitou Springs businesses, according to the city.

The city offered free downtown parking through April. Paid parking will resume at 7 a.m. on May 4, according to the city. The 100 to 400 blocks of Ruxton Avenue and Winter Street, near the Manitou Incline and Barr Trail, will remain residential-only parking until further notice. The Manitou Incline itself is closed until further notice.