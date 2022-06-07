MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Street Performers have a lasting history in Manitou Springs and now City Council is once again considering where artists should be allowed to perform.

In a public hearing Tuesday, Manitou Springs City Council members reviewed the ordinance to regulate sitting, lying, and street performing in Manitou Springs.

Performers would need to use eight proposed designated areas in downtown Manitou Springs. Sitting and lying in downtown would be prohibited between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily – with an extension from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

“Designated locations” for street performing, marked DL 1-8.

Manitou Springs Chief of Police Bill Otto presented the amendment which received concerns from the public and mixed reviews from council members, mainly taking issue that the ordinance is inspired by another city’s similar ordinance – “I do not have a problem with an ordinance; I’m just not sure this is the right ordinance,” said Manitou Springs Counselor Judith Chandler. “I am not sure an ordinance fashioned out of Las Vegas is the right ordinance for us.”

Council members determined not to vote on the amendment and plan to meet again in 30 days.

In the meantime, the old ordinance remains in the books stating street performing is permitted in downtown Manitou Springs, as long as public walkways are not blocked.

You can view the draft of the ordinance in its entirety below.