MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — City leaders in Manitou Springs are encouraging residents to “regroup emotionally” following Monday night’s fatal shooting.

“Very rarely does the Manitou Springs community experience tragedies and incidents like the one that happened on Monday night,” City of Manitou Springs Government wrote on Facebook. “It is during hard times like these, that our community and staff need time to come together and process the recent loss of an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office K9 during an Officer Involved Shooting in Manitou Springs.”

The Manitou Springs City Council canceled its April 12 Work Session to give the community time to grieve.

“It was with extreme sadness that the Manitou Springs City Council learned about this.” said John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs. He continued “In addition to our police, we have had many city staffers working through the night to support the incident. In order to give them, and our community, time to regroup emotionally, we will cancel tonight’s City Council meeting.”

