(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The Manitou Christmas Parade has been rescheduled from Saturday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 10 due to the cold weather and freezing roads.

Visit Manitou Springs posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the forecast is calling for snow and freezing weather on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday slick roads are expected. To keep parade participants and attendees safe it was decided to move the parade to Sunday.

The parade will now begin on Sunday, at 5 p.m. with the lineup for participants at 4 p.m.

More information can be found on The Manitou Christmas Parade’s website.