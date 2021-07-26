Manitou Incline reservation system will stay for good

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO- Looking to climb the Manitou Incline soon? You’ll have to plan ahead. The City of Colorado Springs announced it’s keeping the reservation system for the hike permanently.

The reservation system started just about a year ago as a way to limit the number of hikers on the Manitou Incline trail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since issued John Graham, mayor of Manitou Springs said the reservation has helped keep the number of hikers to a daily limit and has helped parking congestion concerns.

“It’s far more manageable. I think for the people who are using the incline it’s a much better experience and it’s not as crowded,” Graham said.

Graham said the biggest issue before the reservation system was the amount of traffic on Ruxton street becoming crowded with the Incline and Cog Railway. He said now it’s a bit more managed.

“The parking was an enormous concern it’s a real hassle when you find that people are parking on a public street, but in Manitou and parking is so precious,” Graham said.

It’s also helped lower the number of search and rescue calls as well. Before the reservation system, Graham said the number of calls was around 58 a year, and as of June 2021, the number is below 20.

Before the pandemic, the stairway was open to anyone at any time and some people want it to stay that way.

“I like it without the reservation because I can just get in my car and go,” Rosemary Benedetto, Manitou Springs hiker said.

Susan Davies, the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coaliton said there is no other trail in the region that requires a reservation and questions why the Incline does.

“Some of us thought maybe that was an easy way to shut it down because some people that live along there just don’t like all that incline traffic coming up the road,” Davies said.

Davies said she worries people won’t use their reservations once booked limiting others from using the trail. Her other concern is the cost, noting it could be used for other projects around the city.

“City parks are spending $140,000 next year to maintain the reservation system, to have staff there at the bottom taking down who shows up to me this money could be invested much better,” Davies said.

Reservations are available from 6:00 am to 6:30 pm daily but you can only book one slot at a time. Each time frame is limited.

Visitors can still make reservations at the base of the incline, but they are not always guaranteed a spot.

Currently, the number of reservations per half-hour session are:

6:00am to 9:00am – 65 reservations

9:00am to 3:30pm – 45 reservations

3:30pm to 6:30pm – 25 reservations

To reserve a time slot, visit the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation website.