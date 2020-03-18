Manitou Incline closes amid coronavirus pandemic

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs city leaders have closed the Manitou Incline until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release Wednesday, the city said “there are not suitable sanitization options available to those who visit the Incline.” They also said first responders would be put into a high-risk situation when responding to emergencies on the Incline.

The Incline averages 1,000 visitors per day, according to the city.

The free shuttle to and from the Incline will also be suspended while the Incline is closed.

Most other public parks, trails, and recreation areas across Colorado remain open during the pandemic, though some have closed their visitor centers and other facilities.